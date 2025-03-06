Oscars honors Jaclyn Jose in 2025 ‘In Memoriam’ tribute

The Academy Awards paid tribute to veteran actress Jaclyn Jose, a year after her passing, by including her in its “Oscars In Memoriam” list.

The tribute, published on the Oscars website, honored industry figures lost over the past year, with Jose listed alongside Hollywood stars such as Michelle Trachtenberg, Maggie Smith, Gene Hackman, and Donald Sutherland.

During the 2025 Oscars ceremony, Morgan Freeman led the on-screen segment remembering these late icons.

Jose, who passed away on March 2, 2024, was best known for her acclaimed performances in films like White Slavery, The Flor Contemplacion Story, and Ma’ Rosa, for which she won Best Actress at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.