Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Oscars honors Jaclyn Jose in 2025 ‘In Memoriam’ tribute

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report17 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: Oscars

The Academy Awards paid tribute to veteran actress Jaclyn Jose, a year after her passing, by including her in its “Oscars In Memoriam” list.

The tribute, published on the Oscars website, honored industry figures lost over the past year, with Jose listed alongside Hollywood stars such as Michelle Trachtenberg, Maggie Smith, Gene Hackman, and Donald Sutherland.

Screenshot 2025 03 06 111038

During the 2025 Oscars ceremony, Morgan Freeman led the on-screen segment remembering these late icons.

Jose, who passed away on March 2, 2024, was best known for her acclaimed performances in films like White Slavery, The Flor Contemplacion Story, and Ma’ Rosa, for which she won Best Actress at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report17 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Harry roque 2

Harry Roque denied of flight to US from Japan, BI says

41 mins ago
PHOTO 2 The Philippines largest carrier Cebu Pacific 4

Cebu Pacific kicks off 29th anniversary with special seat sale

1 hour ago
Vice Ganda

Vice Ganda urges public to call for transparency: Nasaan ang binayad na buwis

2 hours ago
Nadine Samonte

Nadine Samonte showcases Filipino artistry at Milan Fashion Week

22 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button