OFW FAQ: How much can you get from your end of service gratuity in the UAE?

Did you know, ka-TFT, that you are entitled to end of service benefits once your contract ends? This is called gratuity pay, and it can be a big help when you decide to go home or start a new job! But how is it calculated? Let’s break it down!

Who is entitled to gratuity pay in the UAE?

If you are a full-time foreign worker and have worked continuously for at least one year, you are entitled to end of service benefits. The only ones not included are temporary workers with less than one year of service.

How is gratuity calculated?

Your gratuity pay depends on how long you have worked:

First 5 years: You will receive 21 days’ worth of basic salary for each year of service.

More than 5 years: It increases to 30 days’ worth of basic salary per year.

For our first example, if your basic salary is AED 3,000 and you worked for 3 years:

3,000 basic salary ÷ 30 (daily rate) = AED 100

AED 100 × 21 days × 3 years = AED 6,300 gratuity pay

What about if you worked for 7 years?

First 5 years: (AED 100 × 21 days × 5 years) = AED 10,500

Next 2 years: (AED 100 × 30 days × 2 years) = AED 6,000

The total would then be AED 16,500.

You may also look for a gratuity pay calculator online to help you calculate what you’ll earn before leaving the company.

What is not included in the calculation?

Of course, there are some days that are not included in your gratuity pay calculation, including:

Days of absence without a valid reason

Overtime and allowances (only basic salary is considered)

If you worked for less than a year, you don’t have gratuity pay

How about part-time or job-sharing workers?

For part-time workers, the calculation is prorated. This means it will be based on your total working hours compared to a full-time schedule.

Are there any deductions?

Yes, ka-TFT! Your employer has the right to deduct from your gratuity if you have outstanding debts to the company or any legal dues under the law.

What is the maximum amount you can receive?

Your total gratuity should not exceed two years’ worth of salary.

Final Thoughts

End of service gratuity is an important benefit for OFWs. Before your contract ends, make sure you know how much you should receive. If in doubt, don’t hesitate to ask HR or the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE). Remember, it’s your hard-earned money, ka-TFT!