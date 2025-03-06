NAIA Terminal 3 to open 7 more immigration counters for OFWs

Seven additional immigration counters for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) will open at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 starting April 1, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced.

This brings the total number of OFW counters at Terminal 3 to 14, BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval confirmed to the Philippine News Agency.

The new counters will be managed by 25 additional immigration officers, she added.

With the installation of these new immigration counters, Terminal 3 will now have 57 workstations in the departure area, 46 workstations in the arrival area, and eight e-gates.

Prior to this, two OFW lounges were launched last year at NAIA Terminals 1 and 3, offering free amenities to ensure a comfortable waiting experience for OFWs waiting for their flights.