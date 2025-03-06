Harry Roque denied of flight to US from Japan, BI says

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque was reportedly denied travel to the United States from Japan, Bureau of Immigration (BI) Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said on Tuesday, March 4.

BI officials revealed the information when Senator Risa Hontiveros sought updates on Roque’s whereabouts in a Senate hearing.

“Where, for God’s sake, is Harry Roque?” Hontiveros said, grilling BI officials.

“Why is it that he appears to be so free to post anything on social media, seemingly mocking the administration and the authorities while avoiding arrest for charges,” the lawmaker added.

Manahan said the BI found information that Roque, who has an outstanding arrest order from the House of Representatives, was in Japan and attempted to book a flight to the US.

“Hindi po siya nakaalis. [He was] supposed to be bound for US pero denied flight, denied check in. Wala rin naman holdings ang Japan Police or Japan Immigration,” Manahan said.

The bureau, however, did not reveal any information on how Roque reached Japan.

Citing her own sources, Hontiveros said Roque travelled from Dubai to Shanghai on December 8, 2024 and stayed for a day before travelling to Macau. But BI officials said they do not have validated proof to back the senator’s information.

“The last information that we had on the couple, the Roques, umalis po ng (they left from) Singapore —[the] wife— [and was] bound for Dubai. There’s also a sighting of Harry Roque in Dubai,” Manahan said.

The BI admitted that it currently has no information about Roque and his wife Mylah’s whereabouts.

In response to Hontiveros, Roque said he has the right to travel since he is only avoiding the House of Representatives and not a criminal case.

“Flight from a congressional contempt, I wish to underscore, cannot be the evidence of anything. As DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla said, I am being pursued not as a criminal or fugitive but as a resource person. Having said this, I have no hold departure order and have the right to travel,” he said in a statement.

Hontiveros was quick to reply, noting that he admitted to evading a summons from the House.

“In his own words, he explains his extended disappearance as ‘flight from a congressional contempt.’ That is a clear admission of his liability for the crime of disobedience to summons by Congress under Article 150 of the Revised Penal Code,” the lawmaker said.

Roque and his wife are implicated in the qualified human trafficking case against Cassandra Li Ong and other alleged illegal activities of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator hub, Lucky South 99.

The House cited Roque in contempt and ordered detained for refusing to submit documents over his supposed unexplained wealth.