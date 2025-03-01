Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Two Russians die in Batangas scuba diving tragedy; one victim likely killed by shark

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report51 mins ago

For illustrative purposes only.

Two Russian nationals tragically lost their lives while scuba diving in Verde Island, Batangas, following a sudden and strong current that swept them away.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the four Russians were diving in the Pulong Bato area when the dangerous current overwhelmed them. Two of the divers were able to make it to safety, but the other two were reported missing.

After a search, one of the missing divers was found and rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Hours later, the body of the second diver was recovered around 5:50 p.m.. The Coast Guard reported that the victim had lost an arm.

The PCG’s Substation Isla Verde noted that the incident might have been a result of a shark attack, as sharks are known to frequent the waters in the vicinity.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report51 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

A footbridge or pedestrian overpass crossing the Northbound lane of EDSA near Guadalupe district istock

Reverse direction on EDSA busway to curb violations – Lacson

19 mins ago
stressed at school istock

College student has anxiety attack due to school stress

2 hours ago
Ajman istock

Ajman gov’t employees to work remotely on Fridays during Ramadan

4 hours ago
Dubai traffic lights istock

RTA to use AI to control traffic lights

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button