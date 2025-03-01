Two Russians die in Batangas scuba diving tragedy; one victim likely killed by shark

Two Russian nationals tragically lost their lives while scuba diving in Verde Island, Batangas, following a sudden and strong current that swept them away.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the four Russians were diving in the Pulong Bato area when the dangerous current overwhelmed them. Two of the divers were able to make it to safety, but the other two were reported missing.

After a search, one of the missing divers was found and rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Hours later, the body of the second diver was recovered around 5:50 p.m.. The Coast Guard reported that the victim had lost an arm.

The PCG’s Substation Isla Verde noted that the incident might have been a result of a shark attack, as sharks are known to frequent the waters in the vicinity.