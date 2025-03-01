College student has anxiety attack due to school stress

A college student in the Philippines suffered an anxiety attack due to overwhelming school stress.

According to GMA Public Affairs’ “For You Page” report, the college student talked to her mother about school deadlines. The student shared that she had two major subject defenses scheduled on consecutive days, which added to her stress.

During the conversation with her mother, she suddenly felt her body stiffen and struggled to breathe.

The student was later hospitalized, where she had to regulate her breathing using a paper bag.

Anxiety is common in college

Harvard Health states that anxiety levels spike sharply during the initial transition to college.

Not only anxiety but also stress and depression steadily increase throughout the first semester and remain high into the second semester.

Experts say that anxiety is caused by many factors among college students, including sleep disruption, loneliness, and academic factors like school stress and disengagement from studies.

Harvard Health advises many students to maintain healthy eating habits and consistent exercise.

It also recommends maintaining a regular sleep schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, even on days without classes. Additionally, it advises against using the bed for activities like studying to keep it associated only with sleep.

Limiting caffeine and alcohol is also suggested, as they can interfere with getting restful sleep.