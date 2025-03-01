Ajman gov’t employees to work remotely on Fridays during Ramadan

The Department of Human Resources of the Ajman Government announced that all government employees will work 100% remotely on Fridays during Ramadan.

The official working hours for Ajman’s government employees during Ramadan will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Monday to Thursday. Meanwhile, the schedule will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Fridays.

The initiative is under the directive of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council.

Ajman’s Ramadan schedule aligns with the UAE’s theme for 2025: the Year of Community. The remote work policy gives government employees flexibility, which results in uninterrupted service delivery and business continuity.

However, departments that operate on a shift basis will have their working hours determined based on operational needs, with a maximum work hours of five and a half hours per day during Ramadan.