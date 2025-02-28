Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE leaders order release of more than 3,000 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

In a gesture of compassion marking the Holy Month of Ramadan, UAE leaders have upheld a long-standing tradition of compassion by granting clemency to over 3,000 prisoners across the nation.

This annual act of mercy aims to provide inmates with a fresh start, reunite them with their families, and strengthen social stability within the community.

Leading this humanitarian initiative, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 1,295 inmates from correctional institutions across the UAE. In a further gesture of goodwill, His Highness has also pledged to settle any financial obligations incurred as part of their sentences, easing their reintegration into society.

In a similar move, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, has directed the release of 1,518 prisoners from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments.

In Fujairah, H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has also ordered the release of 111 inmates.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, also pardoned 207 prisoners in the emirate. The prisoners, of various nationalities, were chosen based on their good conduct and behavior.

This act of clemency has been a tradition in the UAE government, particularly during religious and national occasions, reflecting the country’s values of mercy, generosity, and social harmony.

