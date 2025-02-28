TESDA powers up workforce development with signing of EBET Act IRR

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) is strengthening workforce development through the Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET) Framework Act, aiming to enhance skills training, improve employability, and bridge the gap between education and industry.

Today, February 28, TESDA Director General, Secretary Jose Francisco “Kiko” B. Benitez, together with key government officials, industry leaders, and education stakeholders signed the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the Republic Act No. 12063 or the EBET Framework Act.

The IRR provides guidelines for implementing the EBET Framework Act, which seeks to strengthen collaboration between TESDA, enterprises, and TVET institutions to ensure that the country’s workforce is equipped with skills aligned with industry demands.

“The EBET Framework Act is a landmark, transformative law that allows us to keep pace with the evolving job market here and abroad,” said Benitez. “This IRR, crafted by TESDA and stakeholders in a judicious process, carves the path for the Filipino worker to upskill and reskill towards gainful careers.”

The EBET Framework Act, which was signed into law by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos,

Jr. last November 2024, is designed to expand enterprise-based training opportunities, encourage industry participation in curriculum development and theoretical instruction, and enhance on-the-job training or apprenticeship programs.

It aligns with TESDA’s goal of repositioning TVET as a key driver of economic growth and innovation.

“We have seen how EBET contributes to our ‘Training to Trabaho’ vision, as proven by the 85.48% employment rate of TESDA’s EBET graduates, Sec. Kiko added.

Industries have expressed support for the initiative. Apart from being eligible for tax incentives, businesses who take part in EBET stand to gain by employing an aptly skilled workforce.

Rafael Cabrera, HR Manager of Maclin Electronics, Inc., highlighted how enterprise-based training provides a boost to Filipino workers, which ultimately helps enterprises.

“Malaki yung difference nung enterprise-based graduates compared sa vocational-based graduates. Kasi yung graduates ng EBET ay naka-tailor fit dun sa kung anumang needs ng company namin,” he said.

For his part, Engr. Dario Tolentino, Senior Manager of Ramcar Technologies, Inc., emphasized the importance of hands-on training, which eventually created a “training-to-trabaho” pathway for him.

“Doon sa factory, we were exposed sa actual workload ng planta. We were not treated as trainees but rather as part of the workforce already. Ang kagandahan ay na-expose kami safuture endeavor namin,” Tolentino said, who is a graduate of an enterprise-based program at the Dualtech Training Center in Laguna.

With the IRR now in place, TESDA will collaborate closely with various industry partners to implement the framework on a nationwide scale.