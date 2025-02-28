Ramadan 2025: Service hours for public transport in Dubai announced

To ensure smooth and efficient commuting for passengers during Ramadan, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the adjusted service hours for public transportation in the city.

Dubai Metro

The Red and Green Line stations will operate as follows:

Monday to Thursday: 5:00 AM – 12:00 midnight

Friday: 5:00 AM – 1:00 AM (following day)

Saturday: 5:00 AM – 12:00 midnight

Sunday: 8:00 AM – 12:00 midnight

Dubai Tram

Monday to Saturday: 6:00 AM – 1:00 AM (following day)

Sunday: 9:00 AM – 1:00 AM (following day)

Public Transport Buses (Dubai Bus)

For updated bus schedules during Ramadan, passengers are encouraged to check the S’hail app for specific route timings and service adjustments.

Maritime Transport

Maritime transport services will be available from 7:15 AM to 4:00 PM during Ramadan. Passengers can find detailed schedules on the RTA’s official website: Maritime Transport Timetable.

Residents and visitors are advised to plan their commutes accordingly and utilize online platforms like the RTA website and S’hail app for real-time updates on transport services.