Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Ramadan 2025: Service hours for public transport in Dubai announced

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin3 hours ago

To ensure smooth and efficient commuting for passengers during Ramadan, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the adjusted service hours for public transportation in the city.

Dubai Metro

The Red and Green Line stations will operate as follows:

Monday to Thursday: 5:00 AM – 12:00 midnight

Friday: 5:00 AM – 1:00 AM (following day)

Saturday: 5:00 AM – 12:00 midnight

Sunday: 8:00 AM – 12:00 midnight

Dubai Tram

Monday to Saturday: 6:00 AM – 1:00 AM (following day)

Sunday: 9:00 AM – 1:00 AM (following day)

Public Transport Buses (Dubai Bus)

For updated bus schedules during Ramadan, passengers are encouraged to check the S’hail app for specific route timings and service adjustments.

Maritime Transport

Maritime transport services will be available from 7:15 AM to 4:00 PM during Ramadan. Passengers can find detailed schedules on the RTA’s official website: Maritime Transport Timetable.

Residents and visitors are advised to plan their commutes accordingly and utilize online platforms like the RTA website and S’hail app for real-time updates on transport services.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin3 hours ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 05 23T142802.514

ABS-CBN to sell 30,000 sqm of Quezon City property to Ayala Land for P6.24B

1 min ago
UAE flag

UAE leaders order release of more than 3,000 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

1 hour ago
KELA Template 8

GDRFA Dubai launches AI-powered platform to simplify visa processes

2 hours ago
chiz escudero

Escudero proposes July 30 as start date for VP Duterte’s impeachment trial

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button