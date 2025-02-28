Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos reflects on the significance of Ramadan

Staff Report

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. highlighted that the Holy Month of Ramadan is a time for personal reflection and a renewed commitment to faith for Muslims.

In his message, he expressed solidarity with the Muslim community during this sacred season, which commemorates the revelation of the Qur’an to Prophet Muhammad.

Marcos described Ramadan as a period for spiritual growth, self-reflection, and a call to extend kindness to those in need.

He emphasized how fasting, prayer, and acts of charity foster solidarity and a sense of belonging, transforming communities and encouraging social change.

Ramadan, a month-long tradition observed by Muslims worldwide, requires fasting from food and drink from dawn to sunset while also engaging in prayer and charitable acts.

The start of Ramadan is determined annually by religious scholars who observe the appearance of the new moon.

