House deploys 134 personnel for impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte

The House of Representatives has assigned 134 individuals to serve as part of the Impeachment Secretariat, providing crucial support services for House prosecutors in the upcoming impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

In a memorandum order dated February 27 and made public on February 28, House Secretary General Reginald Velasco announced that the 134 personnel will provide “support services, on a rotation basis, with schedules to be determined by the respective Head of Office/Deputy Secretary General.”

The personnel come from several House units, including: – Office of the Secretary General (OSG) – OSG Support Staff – Office of the Sergeant-At-Arms – Information and Communications Technology Service – Legislative Operations Department – Legal Affairs Department – Engineering and Physical Facilities Department – Administrative Department – Inter Parliamentary and Public Affairs Department – Committee Affairs Department Velasco emphasized that the House Secretariat plays a critical role in ensuring the smooth execution of legislative proceedings, particularly impeachment trials.

He added that this directive guarantees that the prosecution team receives logistical, research, and documentation support to ensure an efficient trial process.

This support includes plenary assistance, legal research, records management, stenographic transcription, information technology, security, and administrative coordination.

The memorandum also stated that employees who work beyond regular hours, either on-site or otherwise, will be eligible for compensatory time or overtime pay.

Personnel assigned to report to the Senate full-time during the impeachment trial are required to register their attendance through the HousePass Attendance-Monitoring device at the designated House of Representatives Secretariat room.

Those not listed on the master list of the Secretary General’s Office will not be able to register their attendance on-site.

Velasco assured that the assigned personnel will follow strict House rules and ethical standards, ensuring transparency and professionalism throughout the trial process.

“This is a routine function aligned with our constitutional duty. The House Secretariat remains neutral and professional in fulfilling its mandate,” Velasco said.

On February 5, the House impeached Vice President Duterte on charges of betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the constitution, graft, corruption, and other high crimes.