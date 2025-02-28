Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

GDRFA Dubai launches AI-powered platform to simplify visa processes

Kristine Erika Agustin

Photo courtesy: GDRFA Dubai/IG

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has introduced an advanced AI-powered platform designed to simplify residency visa processes.

The newly launched platform “Salama” allows resident sponsors to easily renew or cancel residency visas for their dependents. According to the GDRFA, it especially caters to “families of non-citizen sponsored individuals.”

Through Salama, individuals can also check their status updates on visa applications and access a range of essential government services.

“This digital transformation embodies a forward-thinking vision, putting the user at the center of development,” the GDRFA said in a social media post.

Users may log in using their digital ID at https://smart.gdrfad.gov.ae.

