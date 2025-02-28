Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Escudero proposes July 30 as start date for VP Duterte’s impeachment trial

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero proposed that the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte could begin on July 30, emphasizing the need to follow legal procedures to prevent further delays.

His remarks came in response to Senator Risa Hontiveros, who expressed concerns that senators of the 19th Congress might fail in their responsibilities if the 20th Congress takes up the impeachment case.

We are proceeding according to the law and Constitution,” Escudero explained.

“Failure to follow legal procedures would only cause more delays and give opportunities for either party to challenge the process.” In a letter dated February 24, Escudero outlined his reasoning for beginning the impeachment trial while Congress is in session, referencing legal precedents and interpreting the term “forthwith” in relation to impeachment cases under the 1987 Constitution.

Escudero stressed the Senate’s constitutional responsibility to try impeachment cases with caution and preparation, quoting the late Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago’s stance during the impeachment of President Joseph Estrada.

He emphasized that the phrase “proceed forthwith” should be understood alongside the Constitutional requirement for Congress to establish rules for impeachment.

The House impeached Duterte on February 5, with over 200 lawmakers endorsing the complaint. The Articles of Impeachment were forwarded to the Senate the same day, but the Senate adjourned without taking further action.

Escudero has suggested that the impeachment trial could tentatively begin on July 30.

