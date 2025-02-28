Benhur Abalos pushes for removal of VAT on electricity to attract more investors and boost economic growth

Senatorial candidate Benhur Abalos vowed to push for the removal of value-added tax (VAT) on electricity to attract more investors and boost economic growth in the country.

Abalos, who is part of the Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas senatorial slate, stated in an interview with ABS-CBN News that if elected, he would file a bill to scrap the eVAT on electricity, citing its long-term benefits for businesses and consumers.

“I’m a neophyte senator pero ito ang sasabihin ko sa inyo. Maski luma ako, naging congressman ako, 2005 I filed this one — I’m against eVAT on electricity. Iilan lang kami noon and sinasabi ko, once magkaroon tayo ng eVAT sa kuryente, it will affect manufacturing. It will affect the cost to be one of the drivers for inflation up to now, after 20 years, pinag-uusapan ito,” he said.

The former Interior Secretary acknowledged that removing the tax would lead to government revenue losses but argued that it would create more business opportunities, generate jobs, and improve the overall quality of life for Filipinos.

During his term as a congressman in 2005, Abalos filed a resolution implementing a two-year moratorium on the electricity VAT

“Pangalawa tayo sa pinakamahal na kuryente sa Asya after Singapore. This [VAT] is one of the hindrances. How could you promote manufacturing and other kinds of things kung doon pa lang sa kuryente, talo ka na?” he said.

“But once tanggalin mo ito sa bill, malaki ang mawawala sa gobyerno pero may kapalit yan. Dadami naman ang ibang klaseng negosyo. Dadami ang trabaho [para] sa tao at giginhawa ang mga tao.” he added.

Previously, Abalos served as the Mayor and Congressman of Mandaluyong City, and the Chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

In September last year, he played a key role in the repatriation of a Filipino fugitive, alias “Teddy Mejia,” from the UAE. Mejia, wanted for sexually exploiting 111 female children—some as young as nine years old—was arrested in Dubai following Red Notices issued by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and Interpol.

Moreover, it was during his term as the DILG secretary when the government arrested former Bamban City mayor Alice Guo and Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy.

Abalos said his decision to run for the Senate stemmed from his desire to address longstanding issues, particularly smuggling in the agriculture sector.

“Nakita ko na yung kulang sa paggawa ng batas. And hindi lang sa paggawa ng batas, but you could also use that oversight power of the Senate to look at those na mga batas na bakit hindi pa iniimplementa,” Abalos said.