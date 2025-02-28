ABS-CBN to sell 30,000 sqm of Quezon City property to Ayala Land for P6.24B

ABS-CBN Corporation announced on Thursday that it has finalized an agreement to sell 30,000 square meters of its Quezon City property to Ayala Land Inc. for P6.24 billion, contingent upon regulatory approval.

According to a filing with the stock exchange, the transaction covers part of ABS-CBN’s 44,027.30-square-meter property, which includes various buildings, including production facilities.

The company stated it will consolidate its operations within the remaining 1.4 hectares of the property.

The proceeds from the sale will be used to partially reduce its outstanding bank loans. As per the terms of the deal, the down payment will be placed in an escrow account, with the funds released to ABS-CBN once certain conditions, such as approval from the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) and the signing of the deed of sale, are met.

ABS-CBN’s most recent financial report revealed that the company had P16.315 billion in interest-bearing loans and borrowings during the first nine months of 2024, down from P17.189 billion for the same period in 2023.

During this period, consolidated revenues amounted to P12.118 billion, a 10% decrease from P13.520 billion in 2023. The company also posted a net loss of P1.587 billion, an improvement compared to the P3.331 billion loss the previous year.