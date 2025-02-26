Philippine Navy vows to defend territory amid China’s aggressive actions

A ranking Philippine Navy (PN) official vows to protect the country’s territorial integrity despite China’s aggressive and illegal actions.

PN spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea (WPS) Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad told reporters: “We will not be deterred by any illegal action conducted by any foreign power to prevent us from performing our mandate.”

“Actions like that that endanger the lives of our men on the sea, on air, and even on land, are not welcome and should be put to stop already,” he added.

Recently, a Chinese naval helicopter dangerously approached an aircraft from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

The BFAR aircraft was simply conducting a harmless maritime domain awareness flight over Bajo de Masinloc in the WPS. Moreover, Trinidad stated that all Philippine actions in protecting its maritime territories follow both local and international laws.

Meanwhile, Trinidad said China’s illegal actions have no place in a civilized world. “We will keep performing our mandate. We will support other government agencies and ensure that their lives are safe. We will always be there when needed, if needed,” he said.