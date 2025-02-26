Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Philippine Navy vows to defend territory amid China’s aggressive actions

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino5 seconds ago

WPS Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad. Courtesy: Philippine Information Agency/FB

A ranking Philippine Navy (PN) official vows to protect the country’s territorial integrity despite China’s aggressive and illegal actions.

PN spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea (WPS) Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad told reporters: “We will not be deterred by any illegal action conducted by any foreign power to prevent us from performing our mandate.”

“Actions like that that endanger the lives of our men on the sea, on air, and even on land, are not welcome and should be put to stop already,” he added.

Recently, a Chinese naval helicopter dangerously approached an aircraft from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

The BFAR aircraft was simply conducting a harmless maritime domain awareness flight over Bajo de Masinloc in the WPS. Moreover, Trinidad stated that all Philippine actions in protecting its maritime territories follow both local and international laws.

Meanwhile, Trinidad said China’s illegal actions have no place in a civilized world. “We will keep performing our mandate. We will support other government agencies and ensure that their lives are safe. We will always be there when needed, if needed,” he said.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino5 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Pope Francis

Pope Francis resting comfortably amid critical health condition

16 hours ago
malacanang large 1

Marcos evaluating Cabinet officials

21 hours ago
marcos sona

Marcos to await Senate call for special session on Duterte impeachment

22 hours ago
15945436244 37062b8c20 o

No efforts to diminish significance of EDSA People Power – Palace

22 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button