Japan opens job opportunities for Filipino nurses, care workers

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino45 mins ago

Japan is accepting job applications for Filipino nurses and care workers until April 2025.

According to the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines, Japan is opening its country to welcome 50 registered nurses and 300 certified care workers.

For Filipino nurses (Kangoshi), they should:

  • be a graduate of Bachelor of Science in Nursing with an active Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) license
  • have a minimum of three (3) years of hospital, clinic, or health center work experience
  • and must be motivated and committed to work and study as a candidate for “Kangoshi” to obtain a National License in Japan

Meanwhile, for care workers (Kaigofukushishi), they should:

  • be a graduate of Bachelor of Science in Nursing (with or without PRC license);
  • be a graduate of four (4) year course BUT should submit TESDA National Certificate II in Caregiving (NC II)
  • and must be motivated and committed to work and study as a candidate for “Kaigofukushishi” to obtain a National License in Japan

Accepted candidates for both Kangoshi and Kaigofukushishi will undergo six months of Japanese Language Training, first in the Philippines and then in Japan. After completing the training, they will have the opportunity to work for three to four years at hospitals and caregiving facilities in Japan.

The Japanese Language Training is free, and accepted candidates will receive daily allowance during the whole training.

This program is overseen by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Japan International Corporation of Welfare Services (JICWELS). The job opportunities are offered under the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement (JPEPA).

The deadline for submission of applications is April 4, 2025.

For qualified applicants, they can visit dmw.gov.ph or onlineservices.dmw.gov.ph/OnlineServices/DMWOnline.aspx, and personally submit the required documents at the DMW’s Migrant Workers Registry Division office.

