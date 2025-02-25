Pope Francis resting comfortably amid critical health condition

Pope Francis, currently battling double pneumonia and in critical condition, had a restful night, according to a statement from the Vatican on Tuesday.

The 88-year-old pontiff was hospitalized at Rome’s Gemelli hospital on February 14 due to a severe respiratory illness, which has led to additional health complications.

“The Pope rested well all night,” the Vatican’s brief statement read.

On Monday, the Vatican updated that while the pope’s condition remained critical, there was a “slight improvement.”

They also reassured that his “mild kidney insufficiency,” first mentioned over the weekend, was not a major concern.

Double pneumonia is a severe lung infection that can cause inflammation and scarring, leading to difficulty breathing.

The Vatican has described the pope’s condition as “complex,” due to the involvement of multiple microorganisms.

Pope Francis, who has been in office since 2013, has faced multiple health challenges in recent years, particularly lung infections, as he had part of one lung removed following pleurisy in his youth.