PH Consulate in Dubai warns OFWs against fake PNP website

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai has warned OFWs of a fraudulent website that claims to offer Philippine National Police (PNP) clearance services for Filipinos abroad.

In its advisory, the consulate emphasized that the PNP has officially confirmed that the website, https://policeclearance.ph, is unauthorized and warned the public against using it for any transactions.

“The PNP has confirmed that this website is fraudulent and unauthorized. Requests for PNP Clearances must only be processed through the PNP’s official website at https://pnpclearance.ph/,” the Facebook post read.

The consulate also reminded the public to exercise caution when accessing unverified links and to conduct transactions exclusively through official government websites.

“Pinaaalalahanan ang publiko na mag-ingat sa pag-click ng mga links mula sa di kilalang tao o institusyon, at tiyaking makipagtransaksyon lamang sa mga opisyal na website ng mga ahensya ng Pamahalaan upang maiwasan ang panganib ng pagkompromiso ng personal na impormasyon,” it said.