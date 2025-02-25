Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

MWO-Qatar extends P3.3 million aid to 51 distressed OFWs

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 min ago

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Qatar has extended P3.3 million in financial aid to 51 distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Financial assistance was given to OFWs facing “health issues, labor disputes, and other unforeseen situations” through the Department of Migrant Workers’ (DMW) Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo para sa mga OFWs na Nangangailangan (AKSYON) Fund.

DMW Undersecretary Felicitas Bay emphasized the Philippine government’s commitment to supporting OFWs.

“The provision of assistance through the AKSYON Fund exemplifies the deep love and care that the Philippine government extends to OFWs and their families. It is a reminder that the sacrifices of OFWs are never forgotten. The government stands with them through thick and thin, ensuring that they are not alone in times of need,” she said.

The AKSYON Fund offers a comprehensive support system that covers legal assistance, medical aid, financial support, repatriation, and emergency services to ensure the welfare of OFWs.

