Marcos to await Senate call for special session on Duterte impeachment

A Palace official said it would be “awkward” for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to call for a special session of Congress to proceed with the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

In a press briefing, Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro said that the president’s position is unchanged on the issue.

“The way we see it, it would be an awkward position on the part of the president to voluntarily call for a special session considering that there are ongoing intrigues suggesting that the president is behind the impeachment proceedings,” said Castro.

“So, it is better for the Senate to request the president, considering that even the president made this pronouncement that if the Senate will ask him to call for a special session, he will do so,” she added.

Castro said that the provision in the Constitution stating that the “trial by the Senate shall forthwith proceed or immediately, and without delay” is a gray area.

“Is it to forthwith proceed even during (congressional) recess? Because they can proceed definitely if there is a session, there’s no question about that. But, to proceed during recess, gray area po iyan sa Constitution,” said Castro.