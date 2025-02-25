Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos evaluating Cabinet officials

A Palace official said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. regularly evaluates his Cabinet members but distanced this from the resignation of two Cabinet officials.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista had quit for health reasons, while Communications Secretary Cesar Chavez stepped down after “falling short of expectations.”

Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said an evaluation is underway for Cabinet members.

“I-evaluate pa lang po. I-evaluate. Siguro lahat po ngayon kasi every time kailangan namang mag-evaluate ng pangulo eh kung ang kanyang secretaries, Cabinet members are doing well for the government, for the people. So, kapag nakita po ng pangulo na, ‘Oops, mukhang hindi ito makakatulong,’ eh ‘di we have to find a new leader and it’s for the people. Pero as of now, wala pa po talaga,” said Castro.

Castro said the resignations of Bautista and Chavez were not related to the evaluation process.

“Like po Secretary Cesar Chavez, voluntary po iyong resignation niya so wala po tayong magagawa kung hindi talaga maghanap ng kanyang kapalit. So, ganoon lang po iyong nangyayari pero sabi nga po natin, as of now, kung ini-evaluate pa ang kung sino ang papalitan or kung may papalitan wala pa po tayong nadidinig, nag-e-evaluate pa lang po. It’s just normal for the president,” she said.

Pressed by the media, Castro said there is no information about a Cabinet revamp.

“As of now, ang pagkakasabi po sa atin ay nag-e-evaluate pa. So, kung kailan matatapos, hindi natin din alam kung magkakaroon talaga ng revamp. So, we have to just wait and see,” she said.

