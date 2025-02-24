Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

OWWA visits OFW abused in Riyadh

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 mins ago

Photo courtesy: OWWA/FB

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) visited OFW Leslie Gey Diaz, who endured severe abuse in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio turned emotional after seeing the current state of Diaz.

The agency gave the OFW Php 100,000 in financial assistance from OWWA to help cover Diaz’s medical expenses.

Ignacio also reassured the OFW that the support from OWWA would not end there.

The agency pledged to continue monitoring the case to ensure Diaz and her family achieve the justice they have long been seeking.

Diaz and her family remain hopeful that justice will be served.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

