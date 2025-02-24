OFW Guide: 4 ways to get your contract verified

Verifying employment contracts is a crucial step for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to ensure compliance with labor regulations and to protect their rights while working abroad. In Dubai and the Northern Emirates, the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) provides several options for contract verification, designed to accommodate different circumstances and schedules.

Whether you’re preparing for a flight back home or securing your employment status, here’s how you can get your contract verified:

Appointment-based verification

Have your contract verified in person by scheduling an appointment with the MWO in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. This option offers same-day processing, provided you bring a complete set of requirements and a copy of your confirmed appointment. Be cautious of fake appointment links—booking is free, and you can secure your slot through the agency’s official link.

Online submission

OFWs with valid employment visas issued by Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah can submit their contracts for verification online, with or without confirmed flights. A new online submission form opens every Monday, accommodating up to 500 applications. The link will automatically close once the limit is reached or by 11:59 PM on Wednesday, whichever comes first.

Walk-in verification

If you are flying back to the Philippines soon and couldn’t book an appointment, you can verify your contract in person. Visit the MWO at least one working day before your flight, bringing all necessary documents and your confirmed flight ticket for same-day processing.

Through an authorized representative

OFWs who weren’t able to verify their contracts before going on vacation can complete the process through an authorized representative. The representative must bring an authorization letter, a copy of their ID, your confirmed flight ticket, and a complete set of requirements. This option allows contract verification even if you are already in the Philippines.

Make sure to follow the guidelines and avoid dealing with unauthorized individuals or fixers. For the list of requirements for contract verification, visit the website of MWO.