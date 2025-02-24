OFW Dafnie Mates Nacalaban laid to rest in Zamboanga del Sur

Overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Dafnie Mates Nacalaban was laid to rest on February 24, 2025, at the Public Cemetery in Sandal Mahayag, Zamboanga del Sur.

Nacalaban, who was murdered in Kuwait, brought immense sorrow to her family and community upon her return to the Philippines.

Amidst the grief, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) extended its condolences to the bereaved family and promised to provide necessary assistance.

Her family continues to call for justice in connection with her death.