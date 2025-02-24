Knights of Rizal Bahrain Chapter launches ‘Adopt a School Program;’ strengthens commitment to Filipino education

The Knights of Rizal (KOR) Bahrain Chapter formally launched its pilot project, the “Adopt a School Program,” aiming to deliver educational opportunities and demonstrate unity and solidarity in the pursuit of education.

The event took place on February 21, 2025, marking a significant achievement for both the organization and the Philippine community in Bahrain.

The Philippine Embassy in Manama was represented at this significant event by Consul Bryan Jess T. Baguio, who attended and showed his support for the initiative. In his speech, Consul Baguio reinforced the mission of the Knights of Rizal and the significance of their commitment to enhancing educational visions.

Various organizations and the presence of numerous community members and distinguished guests further illustrated a collective effort to support the recipient of this program, the Palaui Integrated School situated at San Vicente, Sta. Ana, Cagayan Valley.

A remote and underserved community, Palaui Integrated School will greatly receive the gracious deed of the KOR Bahrain Chapter. This school faces unique challenges and the program aims to provide much-needed resources and support to improve the learning environment for its students.

The KOR continues to uphold education as the foundation of progress—a belief recently reinforced by Eduardo Ona Hernandez, KOR Chapter Commander, who emphasized the organization’s dedication to empowering the youth through knowledge.

Mr. Hernandez highlighted that the KOR sees themselves as modern Rizalians, tasked with carrying on Dr. José Rizal’s legacy in contemporary society. This commitment means actively working to ensure that young people have access to quality education and opportunities for personal and intellectual growth.

Speaking with palpable passion, Henry Berbano, the KOR Project Chairman, shared fervently, “When we learned of Palaui Integrated School’s story, we saw not just a school in need but a community yearning for opportunity.”

The Knights of Rizal Bahrain Chapter has embraced this cause, committing to provide solar panels, desktop computers, laptops, printers, LED televisions, and educational materials on the life and works of Dr. Rizal.

Furthermore, Mr. Berbano underscored the potential of the program to change lives, stressing that the assistance to be given will empower the students and uplift the whole community. The KOR is committed to providing these young learners with the learning tools necessary to succeed and aim higher.

Dr. Elpidio Quitevis, Knight Commander of Rizal (KCR) and Regional Commander for the Middle East and African Region, emphasized teamwork and collective responsibility. He extended his warmest congratulations to all those involved, from the project’s conception to its successful execution.

He commended the initiative, teamwork, and dedication of every member who contributed to the project’s rollout.

A ceremonial lighting of the Adopt A School Project logo signaling the official launching of the project was led by Consul Baguio assisted by Eduardo Hernandez, Henry Berbanom Paul Barrios. Lito Bugarin and Dr. Elpidio Quitevis.

In addition to the presentation and speech, the evening was also filled with energetic dance and singing performances to connect on a casual level among the attendees.

A raffle draw offering participants an opportunity to win prizes of different forms was included in the program.

It is a strong proof of human solidarity of the people to be together with a unified task, positively impacting other people’s lives as shown with the attendance of different organizations represented by their leaders from Las Damas de Rizal, Filipino Club Bahrain, Pinay Ikaw Na, Alwali Training and Development Center (ATDC) and Filipino Writers’ Circle (Filwrite).

Other personalities who showed support included Capt, Noel Escalona, Armed Forces of the Philippines Senior National Representative to the Combined Maritime Forces (AFPSNR to CMF); Dr. Zane Thirwall, KOR RC Emeritus and the generous sponsors of the event.

Apart from actively heading official and diplomatic ceremonies marking significant dates in the life of Dr. José Rizal as well as in Philippine Independence Day, the Knights of Rizal also engage in youth empowerment programs, the promotion of Filipino culture and outreach community programs. (Cecil V. Ancheta)