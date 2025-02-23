Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Willie Revillame considers role as Senator-Judge in potential Duterte impeachment

TV host and senatorial candidate Willie Revillame has expressed that he is open to becoming a senator-judge if Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment reaches the 20th Congress.

While he has yet to review the impeachment articles, Revillame emphasized that he would follow the law and vote based on evidence, saying he would vote guilty if Duterte is found guilty.

Currently, Revillame ranks comfortably within the “Magic 12” for senatorial candidates.

He clarified that he is an independent candidate, not affiliated with any political party, and focuses on connecting directly with voters without relying on stages for his campaign.

He believes now is the right time for him to offer help to the public.

