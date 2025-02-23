Ramadan in UAE: Etiquette OFWs should observe during the Holy Month

Ramadan is a deeply spiritual and significant time for Muslims, and in the UAE, the atmosphere shifts in a way that’s both inspiring and humbling. Days become quieter, people focus on prayer and self-reflection, and there’s a beautiful sense of generosity and togetherness.

This year, Ramadan is expected to begin on March 1, with the exact date confirmed after the moon sighting, possibly on February 28. The Holy Month will last 29 to 30 days, bringing changes to daily routines and business hours.

While this month is a time of fasting and devotion for Muslims, it’s also a period when non-Muslims, including OFWs, should be mindful of local customs and religious sensitivities.

Whether this is your first Ramadan in the UAE or not, here are some etiquettes to remember to help you navigate the month with respect and awareness.

Be mindful about eating, drinking, or smoking in public

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, refraining from food, drinks, and even chewing gum. It is considered disrespectful to eat, drink, or smoke in public areas, including offices, public transportation, malls, and the streets during those times.

While non-Muslims are not required to fast, they should be mindful of those who do. Many establishments provide designated areas where non-fasting individuals can eat and drink discreetly.

Dress modestly

The UAE already leans towards modest dressing, but during Ramadan, it’s even more emphasized. Both men and women should opt for clothing that covers shoulders, arms, and knees.

For women, avoiding tight, sheer, or revealing outfits is recommended, while men should skip sleeveless shirts and shorts. Even in casual places like malls and restaurants, dressing a bit more conservatively is a sign of respect.

Keep noise levels low

Ramadan is a time for peace and reflection, so keeping things quiet is appreciated. Loud music, shouting, or any kind of disturbance—whether at home, work, or in public—should be avoided.

If you need to listen or watch on your device, it’s best to use your headphones.

Greet with ‘Ramadan Kareem’

A simple “Ramadan Kareem” (which means “Generous Ramadan”) or “Ramadan Mubarak” (which means “Blessed Ramadan”) is a thoughtful way to greet Muslim colleagues, friends, or acquaintances.

If someone greets you first, just respond with “Ramadan Kareem” as well. It’s a small gesture that goes a long way in showing cultural awareness.

Accept Iftar invitations with gratitude

Iftar—the meal to break the fast at sunset—is a big deal. It’s a time of community and generosity. If you’re invited to join an Iftar meal, it’s a kind gesture to accept. It’s also a great opportunity to experience the warmth and hospitality of Ramadan.

From adjusting daily routines to being considerate in public spaces, showing respect during Ramadan is a simple yet meaningful way to connect with the community. Whether Muslim or non-Muslim, showing respect for each other’s practices and traditions is key—especially in a diverse country like the UAE, where people from different backgrounds live and work together.