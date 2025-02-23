Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Pope Francis in critical condition amid pneumonia and lung infection

Pope Francis — Reuters file photo

Pope Francis, 88, remains in critical condition after experiencing a severe asthmatic respiratory crisis while being treated for pneumonia and a complicated lung infection, the Vatican reported Saturday.

The pontiff, who is conscious, has been receiving high-flow oxygen and blood transfusions due to low platelet counts, which are crucial for clotting.

Despite being alert, Francis is in more pain than the previous day. Doctors have indicated his condition is precarious, citing his age, fragility, and pre-existing lung disease.

While sepsis remains a major concern, there is no current evidence of it.

Blood tests on Saturday revealed the pope has thrombocytopenia, a low platelet count, potentially caused by his medications or infection. His medical team has declined to offer a prognosis.

