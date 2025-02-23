Dubai Police shut down printing presses involved in illegal massage card distribution

Dubai Police have taken action against the distribution of unauthorized massage cards, shutting down four printing presses linked to the operation.

These cards, often found on streets and placed on car windshields, are considered a violation of city regulations.

Authorities arrested several individuals connected to the activity and confiscated large quantities of printed cards and equipment, as shown in a recent social media post by Dubai Police.

Four Printing Presses Closed Over Massage Card Violations#DubaiPoliceServices pic.twitter.com/l2FrH1D5YO — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) February 22, 2025

The public is being urged to remain vigilant and report any such violations, and warned not to communicate with the contact numbers listed on the massage cards. Residents can report suspicious activities by calling 901 or using the ‘Police Eye’ app, which offers a discreet and secure way to submit information.