UAE ranks 4th among world’s most generous countries

The United Arab Emirates ranked fourth in the ‘Generous’ category in the Global Soft Power Index 2025.

The Global Soft Power Index assesses 193 countries through the perspectives of 173,000 policymakers, civil society leaders, and business executives.

The UAE has consistently upheld generosity as a core value, promoting a humanitarian spirit and advancing development efforts to build a better future for generations to come.

Apart from the Generous category, the UAE was also ranked in other areas:

4th in ‘Future Growth Potential’

7th in ‘A Strong and Stable Economy’

8th in ‘Influence’

9th in ‘International Relations’

9th in ‘Influential in Diplomatic Circles’

9th in ‘Advanced Technology and Innovation’

10th in Investment in Space Exploration’

and 10th in ‘Affairs I Follow Closely.’

These achievements have secured the UAE’s place among the Top 10 countries in the Global Soft Power Index 2025.