Pope Francis remains in critical condition; doctors say he’s not out of danger

Pope Francis, currently hospitalized with pneumonia, is not yet out of danger and will remain in the hospital for at least another week, according to his doctors.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who was admitted last Friday due to breathing difficulties, has shown slight improvement, allowing doctors to gradually reduce his medication, but his condition remains serious.

Professor Sergio Alfieri, speaking at a press conference at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, confirmed the pope’s fragile state, stating, “The question is, is the pope out of danger? No, the pope is not out of danger.”

However, he reassured that Francis is not currently at risk of dying. Initially diagnosed with bronchitis, the pope’s condition progressed into double pneumonia, raising concerns about his future and his ability to continue leading the Catholic Church.

Alfieri explained that the main risk is that the infection could spread into the bloodstream, potentially leading to sepsis. Doctor Luigi Carbone noted that the pope’s chronic lung condition, resulting from part of his lung being removed in his youth, makes him especially vulnerable.

Despite his fragile health, Alfieri emphasized Pope Francis’s remarkable resilience, praising his endurance through numerous infections despite his demanding role.

