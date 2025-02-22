Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Investors, entrepreneurs can now benefit from Business Opportunities Visa

Investors, skilled professionals, business financiers, and entrepreneurs can now finally take advantage of the UAE’s Business Opportunities Visa.

According to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP), this Business Opportunities Visa allows the holder to stay in the UAE within 180 days.

This visa also permits them to travel to the country for a single visit or multiple visits, depending on their eligible professions and the requirements submitted. These entry permits are valid for 60, 90, or 120 days, provided the total stay does not exceed 180 days.

There are only four conditions that must be met to apply for this visa service:

  1. The applicant must be a qualified professional in the field they want to explore in the UAE.
  2. Their passport must be valid for over six months.
  3. They should have health insurance coverage within the country.
  4. They must have a confirmed ticket for onward travel or departure from the country.

According to the ICP, this initiative will create opportunities for talented and skilled individuals while enabling them to contribute to the country’s economic growth.

