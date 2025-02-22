Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Police catches motorist driving at a shocking 300 km/h

Dubai Police arrested a young motorist after a video of him speeding at 300 km/h went viral.

The video captures the motorist’s dashboard as the speed rapidly increases from 140 km/h to 300 km/h. It also shows the vehicle weaving between two other cars on a highway.

Dubai Police captioned the video on their Facebook account: “To curb reckless driving and ensure road safety, Dubai Police arrested a young motorist for speeding at 300 km/h, putting his life and others at risk.”

The government department also reminded UAE residents and citizens about the country’s laws. “Under Decree No. (30) of 2023 on vehicle impoundment, the fine for releasing an impounded vehicle can reach up to AED 50,000,” Dubai Police wrote.

Several netizens also reacted to the viral video. “Because of these people, normal people cannot drive,” one netizen wrote.

“Absolutely dangerous and reckless driving. Not just his life, he can put the [lives] of other [motorists] into dangerous [situations] by creating any type of collateral damage with his stupid stunts of driving at those speeds, especially by driving recklessly in those gaps of moving [traffic]. He should be jailed, his bike confiscated and his driving license terminated,” another one wrote.

