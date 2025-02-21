Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

MWO-Dubai announces service hours during Ramadan

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino47 mins ago

The Migrant Workers Office – Dubai and Northern Emirates (MWO-Dubai) has announced its adjusted service hours for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

From Monday to Thursday, the office will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with entry cut-off at 11:30 a.m.

On Fridays, MWO will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with entry cut-off at 11:00 a.m.

Filipinos in need of MWO services are advised to plan their visits accordingly.

The office also advised not queuing or lining up in the early hours since everyone who arrives on time will be accommodated, as long as their documents match the requirements.

“The service hours will apply to MWO Services, such as contract verification, job order and accreditation, Tadbeer processing, assistance to nationals, OWWA membership/renewal, SSS membership, and Pag-IBIG Fund Services,” the MWO wrote in their advisory.

After the Eid Al Fitr, their regular hours will resume.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino47 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

KELA Template 6

A true modern bloom: Harvey Cenit unveils new collection at Fashion Factor

1 hour ago
Ybeth Template 2025 02 20T170803.550

BI: South Korean arrested for $5.2-million real estate fraud

18 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2025 02 20T145229.352

Swiss Guard members rehearse for Pope Francis’ funeral, reports say

20 hours ago
UAE dirham

UAE gov’t discovers over AED 348M in tax violations after 93K inspections

20 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button