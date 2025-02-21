MWO-Dubai announces service hours during Ramadan

The Migrant Workers Office – Dubai and Northern Emirates (MWO-Dubai) has announced its adjusted service hours for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

From Monday to Thursday, the office will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with entry cut-off at 11:30 a.m.

On Fridays, MWO will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with entry cut-off at 11:00 a.m.

Filipinos in need of MWO services are advised to plan their visits accordingly.

The office also advised not queuing or lining up in the early hours since everyone who arrives on time will be accommodated, as long as their documents match the requirements.

“The service hours will apply to MWO Services, such as contract verification, job order and accreditation, Tadbeer processing, assistance to nationals, OWWA membership/renewal, SSS membership, and Pag-IBIG Fund Services,” the MWO wrote in their advisory.

After the Eid Al Fitr, their regular hours will resume.