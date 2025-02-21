Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai authorities urge commuters to plan ahead amid peak travel rush

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino20 mins ago

Illustrative purposes only.

Dubai authorities urged commuters to plan their routes to their destination as the emirate enters one of its busiest travel periods.

According to a report by Emirates News Agency (WAM), the Dubai International Airport (DXB) expects to welcome over 2.5 million guests between February 20 and 28. That means they have to face an average of 280,000 passengers daily, with numbers peaking at over 295,000 on Saturday.

This surge in passenger traffic is driven by a combination of global events and school holidays across Dubai, making it one of the airport’s busiest travel periods.

Other Dubai authorities, such as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police, also urged commuters to plan their travel routes.

“Top up your Nol Card balance before heading to the Gulfood 2025 aboard RTA’s public transport, through the Nol Pay app, RTA website, or RTA Dubai app. You will need AED 15 for Silver Class and AED 30 for Gold Class, for a round trip,” RTA wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Gulfood 2025, the world’s largest food and beverage sourcing event, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where large crowds are expected. To avoid long queues in busy areas, it’s best to top up your Nol card in advance, especially if you’re traveling via Metro from the Deira area or other locations.

Dubai Police also urged commuters to plan their trips. “Plan your route using navigation apps to avoid traffic congestion and optimize your journey,” it wrote on X.

Dubai hosts a diverse range of events, from food and sports festivals to live concerts and opera shows. To navigate the city smoothly, it’s best to follow Dubai authorities’ advice and plan ahead for a hassle-free experience.

