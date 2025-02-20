Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE ranks 3rd globally in government trust; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed lauds leadership of UAE President

The UAE has ranked third globally in public trust in government performance, according to the 2025 Edelman Trust in Government Report.

The annual online survey revealed that the country secured an 82-percent trust rating, following Saudi Arabia and China. Additionally, the UAE government remained the most trusted institution among four key sectors, which also include business, media, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

In a social media post, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, lauded the achievement, attributing it to decades of dedicated governance and visionary leadership.

“Trust has been built over fifty years of legitimate work and achievement… and today, under the leadership of my brother [His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan], trust is strengthened… credibility is entrenched… and the people rally more around their government and leadership to create the best developmental experience and the highest standard of living for people worldwide,” H.H. Sheikh Mohammed wrote in Arabic.

The findings are based on the annual Edelman Trust Barometer survey, now in its 25th year. Conducted online from October 25 to November 16, 2024, the survey gathered responses from over 33,000 individuals across 28 countries, with approximately 1,150 respondents per country.

It measured trust levels across four key institutions: government, business, media, and NGOs.

