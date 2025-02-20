UAE gov’t discovers over AED 348M in tax violations after 93K inspections

The United Arab Emirates uncovered over AED 348 million in tax dues and fines following 93,000 field inspections nationwide in 2024.

These inspections marked a 135.22% increase from the 40,000 field inspections conducted in 2023.

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA), a government entity responsible for administering, collecting, and enforcing federal taxes, worked with relevant authorities to combat tax evasion and increase tax compliance in the country.

According to a WAM report, the FTA and other government authorities used market surveillance to help detect establishments violating tax laws. These establishments were issued registration notices to urge them to comply and register their companies.

Apart from issuing fines, the FTA also seized 11 million packages of non-compliant tobacco products without digital tax stamps and 3.9 million packages of excise goods, including energy drinks, soft drinks, and sweetened beverages.

The FTA revealed that it will intensify its regulatory efforts to monitor taxpayers as well as their transactions, not only to combat violators but also to protect consumers.