PH gov’t repatriates 12 trafficked workers from Myanmar

Twelve Filipino victims, exploited through illegal recruitment and human trafficking in Myanmar, have been safely returned to the Philippines.

The repatriation, coordinated by the Philippine government, is now under the care of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), which is providing comprehensive assistance.

The group arrived at NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City via Cebu Pacific flight 57864. This successful operation was made possible through the joint efforts of the Philippine Embassy and the Migrant Workers Office in Bangkok.

Immediately upon arrival, the victims received crucial support—including psychosocial counseling, financial aid, and legal assistance—delivered by a coordinated government team comprising the DMW, Bureau of Immigration (BI), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Department of Justice (DoJ), and NAIA Task Force Against Trafficking (NAIA-TFAT).

The victims were initially lured on Facebook by a recruiter who falsely advertised job opportunities as customer sales representatives in Myanmar. Instead, they were forced into working as online scammers under brutal conditions, enduring physical abuse such as beatings with PVC sticks and electric shocks, and were compelled to perform demeaning physical tasks for hours on end.

When the victims attempted to escape their exploitative situation, they were met with a demand for a $15,000 ransom—a sum they could not pay. This desperate situation led them to flee, and they were later assisted by the Myanmar military. They were part of a larger group of 250 people detained at a scam center in Myanmar and subsequently released at the Thai border in Phop Phraas.

The DMW has issued a stern warning to Overseas Filipino Workers and job seekers about the risks of dubious job offers circulating on social media. It advises individuals to verify the legitimacy of agencies and job opportunities through the DMW website

Suspicious activities related to illegal recruitment and human trafficking can be reported to the DMW Migrant Workers Protection Bureau via their Facebook page.