Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

PH Consulate in Dubai announces office hours for Ramadan 2025

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates has announced its modified operating hours in observance of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

From Monday to Thursday, the consulate will be open from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM, while on Fridays, it will operate from 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM. Regular office hours will resume after Eid al-Fitr.

This adjustment follows the official announcement from the Philippine Embassy in the UAE, which will also observe the same schedule. Ramadan 2025 is expected to begin on March 1 this year.

Related story: PH Embassy in UAE announces adjusted service hours for Ramadan 2025

For emergency assistance, Filipinos may contact the consulate at +971 4 220 7100 for consular matters such as passports, notarial services, and civil registry. For assistance related to non-OFWs, they may call +971 56 501 5756. Meanwhile, for contract verification and assistance to OFWs, the Migrant Workers Office (MWO)-Dubai can be reached at +971 50 652 6626 or +971 56 353 5558.

The consulate advises the public to take note of these temporary changes and plan their visits accordingly.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 2025 02 20T145229.352

Swiss Guard members rehearse for Pope Francis’ funeral, reports say

1 hour ago
UAE dirham

UAE gov’t discovers over AED 348M in tax violations after 93K inspections

1 hour ago
KELA Template 5

UAE ranks 3rd globally in government trust; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed lauds leadership of UAE President

4 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 02 20 at 1.35.03 PM

From delivering dreams to giving back: The inspiring journey of an OFW in UAE

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button