PH Consulate in Dubai announces office hours for Ramadan 2025

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates has announced its modified operating hours in observance of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

From Monday to Thursday, the consulate will be open from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM, while on Fridays, it will operate from 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM. Regular office hours will resume after Eid al-Fitr.

This adjustment follows the official announcement from the Philippine Embassy in the UAE, which will also observe the same schedule. Ramadan 2025 is expected to begin on March 1 this year.

For emergency assistance, Filipinos may contact the consulate at +971 4 220 7100 for consular matters such as passports, notarial services, and civil registry. For assistance related to non-OFWs, they may call +971 56 501 5756. Meanwhile, for contract verification and assistance to OFWs, the Migrant Workers Office (MWO)-Dubai can be reached at +971 50 652 6626 or +971 56 353 5558.

The consulate advises the public to take note of these temporary changes and plan their visits accordingly.