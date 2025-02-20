Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Cesar Chavez resigns as PCO chief

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Presidential Communications Office Acting Secretary Cesar Chavez (Photo courtesy: PNA)

Cesar Chavez has resigned as acting chief of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) effective February 28, 2025, or earlier if a replacement is appointed.

Chavez said in a statement that he submitted his irrevocable resignation to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on February 5, 2025.

Despite stepping down, Chavez expressed his continued support for the administration’s vision and stated he would remain committed to public service outside of government.

He thanked the president for the opportunity to serve and called it an “honor of a lifetime.”

However, Chavez acknowledged one regret — feeling that he had fallen short of expectations.

“Although there is much for which I am grateful and a long list of people to thank, I leave with only one regret: in my estimation, I have fallen short of what was expected of me,” Chavez said.

Chavez did not elaborate on the specific reasons for his resignation, but emphasized his dedication to truth and service throughout his tenure.

Chavez was appointed PCO acting secretary in September 2024, following the departure of Cheloy Garafil.

He is the third communications chief under the Marcos administration.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

