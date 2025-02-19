PH Embassy in UAE announces adjusted service hours for Ramadan 2025

In observance of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Philippine Embassy has announced a temporary adjustment to its service hours.

From Monday to Thursday, the Embassy will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., while on Fridays, services will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Ramadan 2025 is expected to begin on March 1 this year. Regular office hours will resume following the celebration of Eid Al Fitr.

Filipinos in the UAE are highly encouraged to plan their visits accordingly and extend their understanding during this period.

