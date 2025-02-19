Escudero: No need for charges against Duterte over ‘kill’ remark

Senate President Francis Escudero stated on Wednesday that he doesn’t see the need to press charges against former President Rodrigo Duterte following his controversial comment about “killing” sitting senators.

“I don’t feel alluded to. I didn’t feel like I was one of the 15 people he was referring to. I don’t know who they are, but I don’t think I’m one of them,” Escudero said during a press briefing.

Escudero emphasized that such a statement from the former president doesn’t warrant a legal complaint.

“Secondly, while those kinds of statements are unfortunate and disappointing, we’ve become numb to them after six years. If there’s any response, it should be seen in the way our people vote, not through a lawsuit. Personally, I don’t think charges are necessary,” he added.

However, Escudero clarified that he could not speak for other senators or the Senate as a whole, as they have not discussed the matter.

He also mentioned that he didn’t think any senator felt threatened by the former president’s remark. Duterte made the controversial comment during the PDP-Laban proclamation rally, where he and his children, Vice President Sara Duterte and Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, formally endorsed nine senatorial candidates for the 2025 elections.

“Let’s kill the senators now to vacate the seats. If we can eliminate 15 senators, we can all get in… Talking about opportunities, the only way to do it is to just blow them up,” Duterte said.

Some of Duterte’s allies, including Senators Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and Bong Go, defended the statement, calling it a joke.

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group chief Police Major General Nicolas Torre III filed a complaint against Duterte with the Department of Justice, accusing him of unlawful utterances and inciting to sedition.