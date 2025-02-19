DMW plans to expand medical services for OFWs by opening clinics in malls

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is considering the opening of clinics in shopping malls across the country.

According to DMW Secretary Hans J. Cacdac, this new initiative will allow medical services to reach OFWs beyond the existing OFW Hospital in San Fernando, Pampanga.

These clinics would be set up in malls nationwide, similar to how small health units are currently established in shopping centers.

“We plan to create branches or units, similar to how clinics are organized in malls. This would allow us to offer services beyond the OFW Hospital,” Cacdac explained in a recent interview with PTV.

This move is part of the DMW’s plan to expand the services of the OFW Hospital, which treated over 86,000 OFWs in the past year.

Of those, 41,805 received medical treatment, while another 41,855 used services like radiology, cardiology, respiratory care, and laboratory tests.

The hospital, which opened in 2022, can accommodate over 160 patients daily. The DMW also plans to increase the hospital’s capacity, aiming to upgrade it to a tertiary medical facility, and expects to add a Cancer Care Center by next year.

“We aim to expand the services and facilities, such as increasing the hospital’s bed capacity. Currently, there are 50 beds, but we plan to increase this number and add a dialysis center to better serve our patients,” Cacdac added.

This expansion demonstrates the government’s commitment to ensuring OFWs have access to the medical care they need, no matter where they are.