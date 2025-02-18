UAE extends humanitarian support with 290 relief trucks

Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Courtesy: WAM

The United Arab Emirates has always been ready to help nations in need, sending 290 humanitarian aid and relief trucks, including 23 trucks carrying fuel and gas.

According to the Middle East News Agency (MENA), an official source at the Rafah border crossing in Egypt’s North Sinai Governorate confirmed the trucks’ entry into the Strip.

These trucks were allowed entry after the inspection at the Kerem Shalom and Al-Auja border crossings.

Egypt and the United Nations (UN) have been constantly working to accelerate recovery efforts in Gaza.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty met with the UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag to discuss the upcoming Gaza reconstruction conference.

Organized by Egypt, this conference will smoothen out the country’s cooperation with the UN, financial institutions, and international partners with the same aim to help Gaza recover.

