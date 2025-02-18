Two Filipino women detained at Manila Airport over fake documents linked to scam

Two Filipino women were detained at Ninoy Aquino International Airport after authorities discovered that their travel documents were fake.

The women, who claimed they were heading to Thailand for a vacation, were suspected of being hired for online scamming operations in Laos.

Immigration officials grew suspicious when their answers to basic questions about each other and their trip didn’t align, revealing inconsistencies.

It was later revealed that the women’s recruiter had asked them to travel together, and the fake documents were procured through a fixer for P3,000.

The women confessed that after arriving in Thailand, they were supposed to travel to Laos, where they were promised jobs as customer service representatives with a monthly salary of P50,000. However, authorities suspect they were being trafficked to work in scam operations.

Immigration authorities warned that such operations may involve forced labor, including physical abuse and exploitation for failure to meet scam quotas.