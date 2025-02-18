Pope Francis hospitalized for respiratory infection

Doctors have modified Pope Francis’ treatment for a respiratory tract infection, citing a “complex clinical situation” that will require an extended hospital stay.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who has been battling the infection for over a week, was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

The Vatican confirmed that recent tests revealed a polymicrobial infection in the pope’s respiratory tract, prompting changes to his treatment plan.

However, his condition is described as “stable” with no fever. Despite his illness, Pope Francis has continued to engage with the outside world, maintaining contact with Gaza’s Catholic parish.

A local priest shared that the pope appeared tired but remained positive, assuring that he would soon return to his duties after a few days in the hospital.