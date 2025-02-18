Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Philippines and Indonesia to sign scholarship deal for Filipino Muslims

The Philippine and Indonesian governments are set to sign an agreement that will offer scholarships to Filipino Muslims for studies at an Islamic boarding school in Indonesia.

The Madrasah scholarship will enable Muslim Filipinos to attend Pondok Pesantren Darullughah Wadda’wah, with a cost-of-living allowance included.

NCMF Secretary Sabuddin Abdurahim announced the development after a successful mission to Jakarta, where the Directorate General of Islamic Education of Indonesia expressed interest in providing the scholarships.

The NCMF is finalizing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the program and will soon release details about the application process.

The collaboration also extends to other areas, such as organizing the Hajj pilgrimage and certifying halal products, with plans to finalize the halal MOU by March or April 2025.

