Petition to set aside Duterte impeachment rap filed in SC

A petition to set aside the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte was filed before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Among the lawyers who lodged the petition are former Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board chairman Martin Delgra III and Israelito Torreon, the counsel of detained Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

The petitioners also include council members of Davao City, the vice president’s hometown.

The petition said that the impeachment was “procedurally defective, constitutionally infirm, and jurisdictionally void.”

Last week, a petition was also filed to compel the Senate to act on the impeachment complaint.

Senate President Chiz Escudero earlier said the trial might start in July after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s state of the nation address.

With 215 signatories out of the 306 House members, the lower chamber impeached Duterte on Feb. 5.

The impeachment grounds were graft and corruption, betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the Constitution, and other high crimes.

In the articles of impeachment, House lawmakers cited Duterte’s threat to the lives of Marcos, First Lady Liza Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez; supposed mismanagement of ₱612.5-million confidential funds; bribery and corruption; unexplained wealth and failure to disclose properties and interests; alleged involvement in extrajudicial killings; and destabilization.